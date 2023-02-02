Go to the main site
    Kazakh President assigns to hold V World Nomad Games at the highest level

    2 February 2023, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State received president of the National Sports Association Islambek Salzhanov to report on the Association’s work in 2022 and plans for the coming period, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

    The kokpar, zhamby atu, audaryspak, tenge ilu, baiga, hawk hunting, togyzkumalak, asyk atu national sports federations joined the Association of the National Sports.

    Last September the World Confederation of Ethnic Sports unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to host the V World Nomad Games in 2024.

    Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to organize the V World Nomad Games at the highest level. Kazakhstan should create conditions for the efficient use of small and medium business opportunities, including tourism, arts and crafts, and services.

    The President stressed the need to work out the national sports development concept and ensure safety measures when staging sports on horseback.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

