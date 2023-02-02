Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President assigns to hold V World Nomad Games at the highest level

2 February 2023, 15:00
Kazakh President assigns to hold V World Nomad Games at the highest level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State received president of the National Sports Association Islambek Salzhanov to report on the Association’s work in 2022 and plans for the coming period, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

The kokpar, zhamby atu, audaryspak, tenge ilu, baiga, hawk hunting, togyzkumalak, asyk atu national sports federations joined the Association of the National Sports.

Last September the World Confederation of Ethnic Sports unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to host the V World Nomad Games in 2024.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to organize the V World Nomad Games at the highest level. Kazakhstan should create conditions for the efficient use of small and medium business opportunities, including tourism, arts and crafts, and services.

The President stressed the need to work out the national sports development concept and ensure safety measures when staging sports on horseback.


Photo: akorda.kz


Related news
Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President
President Tokayev meets with Sherkhan Murtaza Institute students in Taraz
The key is to preserve statehood, President Tokayev
Теги:
Read also
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President
Kazakhstan to take on Chile in 2023 Davis Cup Qualifier tonight
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News