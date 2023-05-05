Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned the Government to take measures to differentiate goods designed for military use and services, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State said the country’s defence industry complex is called to play a big role in the rearmament and modernization of the army. The President stressed the need to expand the capabilities of deport maintenance and organizational maintenance support.

As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.