    Kazakh President assigns to determine cause of soldier’s death in Zhambyl rgn

    25 April 2022, 14:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the competent authorities to make a searching inquiry, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reads.

    The Head of State extended his deepest condolences to the family members over the irreparable loss, the death of soldier Alibek Kalbay at the military base in Gvardeivskyi village of Zhambyl region.

    The President finds unacceptable death of military in peacetime. Parents should not worry about their sons serving in the army. The state should bear liability for their lives and safety.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Prosecutor General’s Office, Defence Ministry, and other competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and find out what had happened.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

