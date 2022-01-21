Kazakh President assigns to audit all fields

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, Kazinform reports.

At today’s meeting with the business community the Kazakh President assigned to conduct an audit of all the deposits. The President stressed the need to attract distressed assets to the country’s economy.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Financial Regulation Agency and Government to create a digital platform, infrastructure, to build the secondary market for purchase and sale of distressed assets, to create incentives, including tax incentives, to have them purchased.



