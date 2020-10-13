Go to the main site
    Kazakh President assigns PM to strictly monitor epidemiological situation

    13 October 2020, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, the Akorda press service reports.

    The PM reported on the country’s socioeconomic development outcomes for the past 9 months. He focused on positive dynamics in some of industries, in particular, processing industry reported growth of 3.3%, construction increased by 10.5%.

    As stated there, as of October 1 the country’s gold and foreign currency reserves and assets of the National Fund reached USD 91.1 bln.

    The PM also reported on the results of the working visit to Abu Dhabi paid on October 11-12. As a result the Governments signed the memorandum of investment cooperation to realize 21 projects worth USD 6.1 bln.

    Following the talks the President charged to keep under strict control the country’s epidemiological situation to avoid negative impact of large-scale spread of coronavirus overseas on health of Kazakhstanis, small and medium business and economic development at large.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

