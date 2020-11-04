Go to the main site
    Kazakh President assigns National Bank to ensure financial stability

    4 November 2020, 18:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Dossayev reported on preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy for the past 10 months and payments position for the past 9 months, and progress of the national payment system development, realization of state busness support program, funded by the National Bank.

    Following the talks the Head of State assigned to ensure financial stability.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

