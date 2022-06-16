Kazakh President arrives in St.Petersburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St.Petersburg for the 25th jubilee St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State is to hold bilateral meetings with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov and Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov tomorrow morning.

Later in the day, the President is to take part in the plenary meeting of the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum.

To wrap up the visit the Kazakh President will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



