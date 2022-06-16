Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President arrives in St.Petersburg

    16 June 2022, 23:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St.Petersburg for the 25th jubilee St.Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh Head of State is to hold bilateral meetings with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov and Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov tomorrow morning.

    Later in the day, the President is to take part in the plenary meeting of the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    To wrap up the visit the Kazakh President will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays