Kazakh President arrives in Samarkand for a working visit

SAMARQAND. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries, the Akorda press service reports.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the Head of State at the airport.





Photo: t.me/bort_01