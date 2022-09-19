Go to the main site
    Kazakh President arrives in New York for a working visit

    19 September 2022, 07:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York for a working visit to attend the 77th session of the UN GA, the Akorda press service reports.

    On September 19 the President will meet heads of global financial institutions, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citi, Goldman Sachs, NASDAQ, as well transnational companies Boeing, Exxon Mobil, General Electrics, Wabtec, Microsoft, and experts.

    On September 20 the Head of State will address the general debates of the UN GA.

    Besides, the Head of State will attend the Food Security Global Summit.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

