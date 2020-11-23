Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President arrives in Karaganda rgn

    23 November 2020, 10:29

    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The President is expected to survey educational and sports facilities built this year and get familiarized with educational process in the region amid the pandemic.

    The Head of State also plans to visit some industrial enterprises, survey the progress of realization of large investment projects and Saryarka special economic zone development, and visit ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn