Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President arrives in Karaganda rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 November 2020, 10:29
Kazakh President arrives in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The President is expected to survey educational and sports facilities built this year and get familiarized with educational process in the region amid the pandemic.

The Head of State also plans to visit some industrial enterprises, survey the progress of realization of large investment projects and Saryarka special economic zone development, and visit ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

photo

photo


Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy