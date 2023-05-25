Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President arrives in Grand Kremlin Palace to attend SEEC meetings

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2023, 15:49
Kazakh President arrives in Grand Kremlin Palace to attend SEEC meetings Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Grand Kremlin Palace to attend meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in narrow and expanded formats, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the expanded meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council will also be Russian President – SEEC Chair Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Head of State Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, as well as Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

It is expected that the meeting will be joined by the observer states to the EAEU - Uzbekistan, Cuba, and Tajikistan - via videoconference.

EurAsEC   President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
