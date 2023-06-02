Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President arrives in Cholpon Ata for a working visit

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 June 2023, 11:12
Kazakh President arrives in Cholpon Ata for a working visit Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to attend the 2nd meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and European Union, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov greeted the Kazakh President at the airport.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nurmukhammet Amannepesov are also expected to take part in the summit.

