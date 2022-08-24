Kazakh President arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

BAKU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official visit, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

1st Deputy PM of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov met the Kazakh President at the Baku airport.

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are expected to hold talks in the restricted and extended attendance to debate a wide range of issues of multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks, a package of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan agreements will be signed.





Screen from video /t.me/bort_01







