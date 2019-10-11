Go to the main site
    Kazakh President arrives in Ashgabat

    11 October 2019, 11:11

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat to attend the sitting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reports.

    The President is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

    At the summit the Head of State will suggest his vision on further development of the organization, and propose certain measures to strengthen economic cooperation between the member states.

    Following the sitting the Council will sign a number of multilateral agreements, the Facebook post of Berik Uali reads.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

