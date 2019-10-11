Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President arrives in Ashgabat

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 October 2019, 11:11
Kazakh President arrives in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat to attend the sitting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reports.

photo

The President is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

photo

At the summit the Head of State will suggest his vision on further development of the organization, and propose certain measures to strengthen economic cooperation between the member states.

Following the sitting the Council will sign a number of multilateral agreements, the Facebook post of Berik Uali reads.

photo

President of Kazakhstan    CIS   Turkmenistan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events