Kazakh President arrives in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Aktau, Kazinform refers to Berik Uali, press secretary of the President.

«Within his working trip the President will partake in unveiling a monument to Abish Kekilbayuly and visit Mangystau regional local history museum», according to Uali’s Facebook account.