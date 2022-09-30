30 September 2022, 11:27

Kazakh President arrives in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Abai region for a working visit, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

The President is expected to meet with the public of the region, and visit cultural and educational facilities.

Photo: t.me/bort_01











