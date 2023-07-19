Kazakh President arrives at Jeddah

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at Jeddah at the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

As earlier reported, as part of the working visit the Kazakh President is expected to attend the Central Asia + Gulf Cooperation Council Summit of the Heads of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Masjid al-Nabawi Mosque, located in the holy city of Madinah.

In Jeddah the President will also hold bilateral talks.