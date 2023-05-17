Kazakh President arrived in China for a state visit

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will hold talks with President of China Xi Jinping to debate further strengthening of strategic partnership, extending cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and energy sectors, as well as deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

On May 18 the Kazakh President will meet the heads of large Chinese companies and hold events as part of his state visit, and take part in the launching ceremony of the construction of a logistics centre of Kazakhstan in the land port of the city of Xi’an.

On May 19 the Head of State will attend the Central Asia-China Summit and participate in a solemn opening of the Kazakh General Consulate in Xi’an.