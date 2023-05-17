Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President arrived in China for a state visit

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2023, 13:00
Kazakh President arrived in China for a state visit Photo: akorda.kz

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will hold talks with President of China Xi Jinping to debate further strengthening of strategic partnership, extending cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and energy sectors, as well as deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

On May 18 the Kazakh President will meet the heads of large Chinese companies and hold events as part of his state visit, and take part in the launching ceremony of the construction of a logistics centre of Kazakhstan in the land port of the city of Xi’an.

On May 19 the Head of State will attend the Central Asia-China Summit and participate in a solemn opening of the Kazakh General Consulate in Xi’an.

photo
photo
photo

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off