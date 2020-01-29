Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors

    29 January 2020, 12:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Yermek Kosherbayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation;

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bolat Imanbayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently;

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously