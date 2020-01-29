Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Yermek Kosherbayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation;

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bolat Imanbayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam concurrently;

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.