Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 September 2019, 12:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan has decreed to relieve and appoint some ambassadors to foreign countries, the Akorda press service reports.

Serzhan Abdykarimov is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, relieved of his duties as the Ambassador to the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic concurrently;

Daulet Batrashev is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal, relieved of his duties as Kazakh Ambassador to Romania;

Nurbakh Rustemov is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania, relieved of his duties as the Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary, Ambassador to Serbia, (Former Yugoslavian Republic Of Macedonia concurrently;

Zhanibek Abdrashov is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary;

Gabit Syzdykbayev is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia;

Satybaldy Burshakov is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel;

Kazakh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the OIC Berik Aryn is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain concurrently;

Kazakh Ambassador to Thailand Raushan Yesbulatova is appointed as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently.

