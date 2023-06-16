Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to a number of countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Bakyt Dyussenbayev has been named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic. He previously served as the Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to South Korea.

Nurgali Arysstanov has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to South Korea.

Akylbek Kamaldinov has been named the new Kazakh Ambassador to Croatia, after being relieved of his post as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada.

Askar Kuttykadam is now the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.