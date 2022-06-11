Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh President appoints Minister of Enlightenment

    11 June 2022, 14:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint Askhat Aimagambetov as Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned the president’s press service.

    Previously Askhat Aimagambetov served as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ministry was split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education in line with the respective decree of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Askhat Aimagambetov was born in 1982 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education «Bolashak». He worked at the Buketov Karaganda State University, headed the education department of Karaganda region and was Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to the post of the Minister of Education and Science in June 2019.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn