Kazakh President appoints ambassadors to a number of countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU and NATO Margulan Baimukhan has been designated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg concurrently.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Umarov has been named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Italy Yerbolat Sembayev has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malta and the Republic of San Marino concurrently.