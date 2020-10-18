Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President announces date of 1st sitting of the Reforms Council

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 October 2020, 17:10
Kazakh President announces date of 1st sitting of the Reforms Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev debated with External Adviser Suma Chakrabarti the agenda of the first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21, the President’s Twitter post reads.

«Agenda of the Inaugural meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21 was discussed during the meeting with Adviser and Deputy Chair of the Council @SumaChakrabarti. Outlined basic reforms, the elaboration of which should be started promptly,» the post reads.


President of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region