Kazakh President and OSCE’s Secretary General hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and OSCE's Secretary General Helga Schmid held talks in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State thanked the OSCE's Secretary General for her participation in the Astana International Forum highlighting that this forum is called to become a new platform for strengthening ties between the West and East.