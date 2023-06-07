Kazakh President and OSCE’s Secretary General hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and OSCE's Secretary General Helga Schmid held talks in Astana, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State thanked the OSCE's Secretary General for her participation in the Astana International Forum highlighting that this forum is called to become a new platform for strengthening ties between the West and East.
The President expressed the country’s readiness to further continue close cooperation with the OSCE in the spirit of mutually beneficial partnership and transparency and support Helga Schmid as the OSCE's Secretary General. In her turn, the OSCE’s Secretary General expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an invitation to take part in the forum. During the meeting the sides focused on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and OSCE, pressing issues of the regional and global agenda.
