    Kazakh President and King Philippe meet

    26 November 2021, 08:01

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of his official visit to Belgium met with King Philippe of the Belgians, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties debated issues of bilateral political, trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation. Besides, they exchanged opinions on pressing issues of the international agenda.

    The Kazakh President focused on the current political reforms in the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a number of promising directions for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

    The Head of State said that next September Kazakhstan will hold the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions expressing hope that the King will take part in that important event.


