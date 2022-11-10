Go to the main site
    Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

    10 November 2022, 20:00

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarqand Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State confirmed the country’s readiness to expand Kazakhstan-Hungary multifaceted cooperation, including economic ties.

    In his turn, Viktor Orbán thanked Kazakhstan for the organization of bilateral talks.

    Besides, the sides debated prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary, international and regional agenda.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan
