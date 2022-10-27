Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project

Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel, the President of the European Council in charge, got acquainted in Akorda with the project aimed at building a green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region, the Akorda press service reports.

The Svevind Group investor plans to build green hydrogen production in Mangistau region with a capacity to generate 2 mln tons a year. The project is about construction and exploitation of a desalting plant with a capacity of 255,000 cu m a day, 40 GW renewable energy sources (solar and wind farms) and production of electrolytic water splitting up to 20 GW for exports and domestic consumption.

The project is expected to create some 3,500 jobs for the period of construction and some 1,800 permanent jobs during phased commissioning of the facilities.

