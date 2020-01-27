Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2020, 14:20
ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM The meeting of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has kicked off in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The parties are expected to debate a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation.

As part of the official visit, the Head of State is also expected to attend the roundtable discussions with the UAE business circles.

Tomorrow, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, visit the Dubai International Financial Centre and have talks with heads of the UAE companies.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in the UAE for an official visit.

