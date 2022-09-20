Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President and Coursera CEO debate education development issues
20 September 2022, 08:25

Kazakh President and Coursera CEO debate education development issues

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Coursera Chief Executive Officer Jeff Maggioncalda to discuss education development issues, government employees upskilling and academic support of universities, the Akorda press service reports.

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.


Photo: akorda.kz

