12 October 2022, 10:09

Kazakh President, Amir of Qatar meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani at the Akorda, Kazinform reports.

The meeting of the Heads of State in a narrow format started.

Yesterday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana. On October 13 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will take part in the VI CICA Summit.