12 October 2022, 14:25

Kazakh President, Amir of Qatar hold briefing for mass media after talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Upon completion of the closed-door and enlarged negotiations, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a briefing for mass media, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.

As the Kazakh President said, the sides had in-depth and detailed exchange of views during the talks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan and Qatar have expanded cooperation within 30 years of diplomatic relations. Trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties are steadily developing. The countries interact both within the global and regional structures.

«Qatar is a very important partner for us in the Middle East. Doha was one of the first to back our socio-economic and political reforms. I spoke about this today to Sheikh Tamim. We highly appreciate his personal contribution to the strengthening our bilateral cooperation. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, I have expressed gratitude to him,» the Head of State said.

According to the President, important issues have been discussed during the talks and a number of agreements has been reached.

«Kazakhstan and Qatar, in their bilateral relations, focus on trade, economic and investment cooperation. However, the coronavirus epidemic and the geopolitical situation did not let us fully use our potential. As a result, our trade turnover has slowed down in recent years. Therefore, we have set a goal to revive trade between the two countries,» he noted.

Presently, several companies from Qatar are successfully operating in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. Their products are exported abroad. The sides agreed to develop cooperation in geological exploration, mining, transport and logistics, financial and banking sectors. Appropriate agreements have been signed during the visit.

The Kazakh President expressed confidence that the agreements reached would enable to bring the Kazakh-Qatari relations to a new level.