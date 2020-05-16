Kazakh President amends law on state of emergency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of state of emergency», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan earlier passed the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of state of emergency».

The bill was developed pursuant to the Decree of the Headof State «On measures on provision of the socioeconomic stability».