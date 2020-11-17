Kazakh President Aide partakes in session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev has taken part in a session of the Committee of the Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) vie videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Joining the event were Security Council Secretaries of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musayev, of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Deputy State Secretary of the Belarus Security Council Mikhail Puzikov, and CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas.

The event saw the sharing of views on key aspects of international and regional security, with a special focus on the measures against the current challenges and threats, fight against terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, and joint efforts in cybersecurity.

Mr Issekeshev briefed the counterparts on Kazakhstan’s efforts in the organization’s main work areas, noting the need for complex and systemic approaches to the fight against international terrorism and extremism.





The session ended with the adoption of the statement on strengthening of cooperation and coordination of efforts in the fight against international terrorism, dissemination of terrorist and extremist ideologies.

The participants signed a number of documents aimed at improving cooperation within the organization.

The draft agenda of the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization with participation of its member States due to take place on December 2 was approved.

The next session of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council is set to take place next year in Tajikistan.



