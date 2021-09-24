Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President addresses UN Food Systems Summit

    24 September 2021, 09:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his speech at the UN Food Systems Summit, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his speech, Tokayev pointed out the increasing importance of the task of creating conditions for sustainable development of food markets. According to him, the food systems affect all aspects of human being: physical existence, the environment, economy, and culture.

    «Kazakhstan, being an active participant of the global food supply chain, is committed to greener agriculture and its sustainable development. The county is among the top 10 producers of wheat and flour, exporting up to 7mln tons of wheat a year. Despite the potential limitations, the country managed to increase exports of oil crops to over 1 million tons. Yet, the food system needs to be economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable,» said the Kazakh President.

    The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sits in the zone with hazardous agriculture and is susceptible to droughts, adding that 40% of the country’s water potential depends on the flows from neighboring countries.

    «For more efficient use of the soil and water resources the measures are taken to increase fertility, implement water-saving technologies, and digitalize water supply systems. It is clear now that the issues of water diplomacy are more relevant than ever and of critical importance for many countries when speaking of sustainable food systems. The issues regarding food systems and water management, including the use of transborder rivers, are closely connected, which agreements of food systems should reflect,» said Tokayev.

    He mentioned that Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security which now includes 36 countries with a total population of over 1.4bn people. Within the Organization, Kazakhstan offers pro bono humanitarian assistance as deliveries of wheat and flour to the countries in need, including Afghanistan, on a systematic basis.

    The Kazakh Head of State pointed out the importance of strengthening agro-technological, scientific, and innovational interaction between all countries as well as advance on financial, investment, transport, and logistics issues.

    «The UN Food and Agriculture Organization needs to play a more active role in ensuring global food security and creating sustainable ecosystems to support it. I hope that the Summit will enable us to move closer to achieving the second key sustainable development goal – famine elimination, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture,» concluded the Kazakh President.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security UN President of Kazakhstan Events World News Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires