Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara

16 March 2023, 18:20
Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Today, we gather in Ankara against the backdrop of the destructive earthquake which is a major tragedy for fraternal Türkiye and took thousands of lives. I once again express condolences to the family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire people of Türkiye,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev stressed that the people of Kazakhstan expressed a helping hand to Türkiye right away, sending rescuers and doctors. Humanitarian and financial assistance was also provided, added the Kazakh President.


