Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President addresses CIS MPs

    29 March 2022, 11:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the anniversary sitting of the Council of the CIS IPA held today in Almatt, Kazinform reports.

    Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev read out the President’s address.

    The Head of State reminded that the historical agreement on establishing the IPA was signed in Almaty 30 years ago. Over the past years this unique institution started playing a special role in the system of multilateral cooperation intra-CIS.

    The President stressed that the Assembly makes great contribution to the improvement of national legislations, development of democracy and civil society.

    Active participation of the parliamentarians in improving election processes in the CIS, ensuring election rights of the citizens deserves credit. He also noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue contributes to expanding cooperation in economic, social and humanitarian spheres and makes a great contribution to the development of the legal foundation for fighting against modern challenges and security threats.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CIS Parliament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President