Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President addresses CIS MPs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2022, 11:35
Kazakh President addresses CIS MPs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the anniversary sitting of the Council of the CIS IPA held today in Almatt, Kazinform reports.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev read out the President’s address.

The Head of State reminded that the historical agreement on establishing the IPA was signed in Almaty 30 years ago. Over the past years this unique institution started playing a special role in the system of multilateral cooperation intra-CIS.

The President stressed that the Assembly makes great contribution to the improvement of national legislations, development of democracy and civil society.

Active participation of the parliamentarians in improving election processes in the CIS, ensuring election rights of the citizens deserves credit. He also noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue contributes to expanding cooperation in economic, social and humanitarian spheres and makes a great contribution to the development of the legal foundation for fighting against modern challenges and security threats.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    CIS   Parliament  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final