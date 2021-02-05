Kazakh President addresses 4th edition of Digital Almaty int’l forum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The international forum Digital Almaty 2021 – Digital Reset: The Leap To The Next Normal has kicked off in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The key goals of the event is to shape the agenda in the sphere of digitalization both at the regional and global levels, as well as map out new strategies of digital transformation and trends in the sphere of newest technologies.

This year the agenda has been largely affected by the global changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his welcoming remarks to the participants of the forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that despite its obvious negative effect on the health of people and economy, the pandemic has without doubt profoundly accelerated progress in all technological spheres.

The Head of State also emphasized that 90% of public services had been switched to e-format. Digitalization of the industrial sector will inevitably cut jobs. This is a complex and socially important process, the President said.

However, the Head of State, expressed confidence that technologies wouldn’t deprive people of their living space, instead they would bring new opportunities.

President Tokayev went on to suggest the EAEU interstate educational initiative for schoolchildren and students in the sphere of new technologies and AI.

It is worth mentioning that a plenary session with the participation of the EAEU prime ministers and leading international experts will certainly be the milestone of the forum.

This year the Digital Almaty Forum is held for the fourth time and has already become a key platform for shaping and discussing the global and regional digital agenda, challenges, solutions and policy in the field of digitalization in the world.



