Kazakh President accepts the resignation of the Cabinet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the decree on the Government of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

In accordance with Article 70 of the Kazakh Constitution the Head of State decreed to accept the resignation of the Kazakh Government and to temporarily assign the duties of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan upon Alikhan Smailov.

The decree takes effect since the date of signing.