    Kazakh powerlifter finishes 7th at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games

    27 August 2021, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Women’s 50 kg powerlifting finals came to an end at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games underway, the official website of the Games reads.

    Kazakh Gulbanu Abdykhalykova with three attempts finished 7th lifting 76 kg.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

    Besides, Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev reached the men’s 60 kg finals at the now-running Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. In the semifinals Sariyev defeated Marcos Blanco from Venezuela. In the final Anuar Sariyev will face Azeri judoka Vugar Shirinli. The bout is set to start at 13:00.

    Thus, Sariyev is expected to add the second medal to the country’s tally of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

