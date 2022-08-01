Qazaq TV
Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant
1 August 2022 12:09

Kazakh popular actress to compete in Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani actress Almira Turssyn will compete at the Mrs Globe Kazakhstan 2022 pageant, Kazinform reports.

The actress announced it via her Instagram account.

«I have become a participant of the Mrs Globe Kazakhstan pageant @mrsglobe.kz. Throughout 25 years, Mrs Globe project @mrsglobeofficial has been organizing an annual contest of mature and conscious beauty. The winner wil be crowned and will get a right to represent a country in the final stage,» the publication reads.

The program of the pageant includes trainings, master classes, social and charity projects, and networking.

The final stage of Mrs Globe Kazakhstan will be held in Almaty in October.

Almira Turssyn gained popularity after starring in 'Queen Tomiris' historical blockbuster.



