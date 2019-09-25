Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Polish Presidents consider prospects of bilateral coop

    25 September 2019, 11:25

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – On the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Kazakhstan’s President.

    The parties have discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation including with the European Union.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that high-level Kazakh-Polish meetings within the sessions of UNGA have become a good tradition. Thus, Mr. Tokayev recalled the first meeting between Andrzej Duda and Nursultan Nazarbayev in September, 2015, as well as the thematic briefing of the UN Security Council, in January 2018, with the participation of Duda and Nazarbayev.

    Head of State expressed readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually advantageous relationships between Nur-Sultan and Warsaw.

    Kazakh President added that in 2018 mutual trade turnover between the two states was USD1.2 billion. More than 100 Polish companies operate in Kazakhstan. A significant contribution to the development of our relations was made by Kazakhstan’s abolition of the visa regime for Polish citizens, as well as the launch of direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Warsaw in 2017.

    Alzhanova Raushan

