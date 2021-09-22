Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Cultural Heritage

Kazakh poetry disseminated in 90 countries of the world

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2021, 16:27
Kazakh poetry disseminated in 90 countries of the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Poetry Anthology is disseminated in more than 90 countries of the world,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

«New personalities who contributed to the country’s development were presented under the 100 New Faces project. Their names were widely promoted and became a good model for growing generation. We believe that the young people selected for the project will create a new cohort of people who will promote production, profession, science and culture,» the Minister told the expanded meeting of the National Commission for realization of the public conscience modernization program under the Kazakh President.

«The Anthology of Modern Kazakh Prose and The Anthology of Modern Kazakh Poetry were translated into 6 official language of the United Nations and donated to the large libraries, educational facilities and literature centers in over 90 states of the world speaking English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian and French. The books were given to more than 20,000 organizations under the Modern Kazakh Culture in Global World.

The international presentations of these collections were held in London, Madrid, Paris, Moscow and Cairo. 34 Kazakh Literature and Culture Centres were opened in the national libraries of China, Turkey, the U.S., Russia, Finland, South Korea, Malaysia and others to promote ties with the international community. The collection of the works of great poet Abai was translated into the world’s 10 largest languages and showcased to the world as part of celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the poet pursuant to the President’s task,» the Minister resumed.

She believes this initiative is a great contribution to promotion of Kazakh culture, exposure to the world literature.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Rukhani Janghyru   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava