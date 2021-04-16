Go to the main site
    Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov passes away

    16 April 2021, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFOR – Renowned Kazakh poet Yessengali Raushanov has passed away today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Facebook post of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Union of Writers Akbergen Yelgezek.

    Yelgezek took to his Facebook account to inform about the passing of Kazakh poet Yesengali Raushanov.

    Yesengali Raushanov was born on October 5, 1957 in the former Karakalpak ASSR. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at the Kazakh State University. In the 80s the late poet received wide acclaim, won the Prize of Kazakhstan’s Youth Union.

    He worked for literary almanac Zhalyn, Arai magazine as an editor-in-chief, and headed the publishing house Zhazushy.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

